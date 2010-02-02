Mirics launches FlexiStream home media center platform

Mirics' new FlexiStream home server can be used for reception, viewing, recording, real-time reformatting and IP streaming of live TV to any kind of portable or handheld device. Intended to replace expensive hardware and proprietary set-top box technology, FlexiStream leverages commodity Windows 7 PCs and Mirics' FlexiTV module. FlexiTV’s optimization for the NVIDIA CUDA architecture leverages NVIDIA GPUs for TV signal processing, video decoding and transcoding while using industry-standard streaming formats that simplify client applications.

TV reception only needs a Windows 7 PC equipped with a Mirics universal terrestrial broadcast receiver, either as a USB accessory or integrated into the PC. TV can then be viewed or recorded in all locations with Windows Media Center in HD or any other broadcast resolution. That same content can then also be reformatted and streamed to the household's portable devices.