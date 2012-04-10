Miranda unveils LUMO high-density fiber converter series

Miranda Technologies has unveiled its LUMO high-density fiber converter series. LUMO packs 36 I/Os into a 1RU frame.

LUMO boasts a low impact block when compared with other standalone converters; the modular design enables each converter to be serviced while the unit remains in operation. The unit also includes dual redundant power supplies and a frame controller with dual redundant IP-connections that can be used for comprehensive system monitoring and frame health alarming.

LUMO uses the same SMPTE-compliant fiber SFP modules that are found on all 3Gb/s products in the Miranda portfolio. Available in regular 1310nm and CWDM wavelengths, when married with the company’s optical CWDM mux/demux, two fiber cables can now carry 36 3Gb/s signals.

Fiber connectivity is provided on one side of the unit while coax is on the other, providing for easy separation of the heavier copper cable from the lighter fiber.