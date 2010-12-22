Minnetonka Audio redefines value for Dolby E

Minnetonka Audio Software recently announced new pricing on its entire family of Dolby E solutions, including stand-alone encoders, decoders and bundles. In conjunction, a newly announced production suite provides a simple and comprehensive entry into Dolby E workflows for a wide variety of potential customers.

Helping facilities around the world address expanding DTV requirements for Dolby E content in their workflows, Minnetonka has reduced the price of its entire line of Dolby E production tools up to 43 percent. In addition, a new collection has been created that affordably bundles all the tools needed to handle Dolby E, while new crossgrade pricing helps businesses to flexibly grow their capabilities without limited licensing restrictions.

The new SurCode for Dolby E Suite combines the SurCode for Dolby E Encoder and Decoder with Minnetonka's Audio Workflow Engine, AudioTools AWE and the new SurCode for Dolby E Stream Player plug-in. This suite provides real-time and faster-than-real time encoding and decoding of Dolby E streams and files while also equipping a separate operator with the ability to automatically downmix surround streams to stereo in real time with the crossplatform SurCode for Dolby E Stream Player plug-in for Avid, Final Cut, VST and AudioTools AWE formats.