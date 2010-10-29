Minnetonka Audio delivers low-cost Dolby E plug-in

Minnetonka Audio Software has introduced a new SurCode for Dolby E plug-in that’s designed to work inside most video postproduction platforms, including Avid's Media Composer.

The SurCode for Dolby E Stream Player plug-in provides real-time decoding of Dolby E streams and files to a stereo output. Based on embedded metadata, the real-time downmixing of 5.1 to stereo is automatic, which allows the operator to concentrate on the task at hand.

Downmixing is an emulation of what a consumer equipped for stereo playback would hear. Because Dolby E is commonly used to simultaneously carry a surround mix, a stereo mix and/or multiple foreign language tracks, the SurCode for Dolby E Stream Player plug-in also lets the operator choose which program to decode and monitor within the range of configurations.

Visual indication of bit depth and frame rate are also provided, as is the display of all metadata extracted from the Dolby E stream or file. The plug-in includes the ability to save existing metadata as either a text or XML file for archiving, workflow automation and asset management.

The SurCode for Dolby E Stream Player plug-in is compatible with the RTAS, VST, AU and AudioTools AWE formats.