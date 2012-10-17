Miller Helps Capture SBK Superbike World Championship

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH— Since purchasing my RED Epic camera earlier this year, I’ve had a lot of fun in getting out and shooting with it. I intentionally configured the camera and related equipment for lightweight run-and-gun style of shooting.

Some of the things I’ve tried on the new camera so far have included shooting footage from a helicopter, while at a freestyle terrain park, and also capturing automotive “rolling shots.” In gaining experience with the RED Epic, I’ve used it both with various camera rigs and also in a handheld operating mode.

Not too long ago, I was fortunate enough to be one of two individuals chosen to capture the Official SBK Superbike World Championship, which takes place in several locations around the world, and one of these is at the Miller Motorsports Park here in Utah. (It’s just outside Tooele and is one of the world’s most amazing race facilities.)

As I’m a huge car nut, there was no way that I was going to turn down such an opportunity to get out and shoot this racing event, which happens in late May, and is a Utah Memorial Day tradition. It mixes motorcycles, motor cars, music, stunt shows and military hardware, with bullet bikes from Yamaha, Ducati, Honda, BMW, Suzuki, Kawasaki and Aprilia battling at up to 200 miles per hour, and driven by some of the world’s best.

Wes Howell MILLER GOES PERFECTLY WITH RED

For shooting an event such as this I needed a high-quality tripod that would be silky enough to allow me to get high framerate, slow-motion shots, but one that was also portable enough to easily move around to various positions on the track. I found that the Miller Compass 25 was a perfect match for the lighter RED Epic setup and provided me with the flexibility I needed for the times when I need to use a heavy rig or long lens.

For a good portion of this year’s event, the second shooter was off on assignment, or otherwise involved in covering other events around the track. I was responsible for moving around all of my camera gear, lenses, tripod and support gear, mandating gear that was easy to transport, and more importantly, was very quick to set up for operations. I found in particular that the Sprint-locks on the carbon fiber tripod were a big life saver, as they allowed me to adjust and level the height of the sticks without assistance.

I’ve always found that Miller camera support equipment is spoken very highly of—both online and by my peers. I frequently check into the RED Camera user Website, and have observed that Miller gear is been held in the highest regard by other RED aficionados too. This is one of the things that brought my attention to the versatility and overall value that Miller gear provides.

I’m very pleased with my Miller support gear and know that I’ll be using it with my RED Epic for a long time to come.

Wes Howell has 15 years of experience in the film and video industry. He may be contacted atwhowell@adobe.com.

For additional information, contact Miller Camera Support at 973-857-8300, or visitwww.millertripods.com.