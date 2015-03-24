Miller Camera to Debut Tripod System at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Miller Camera Support, LLC, will debut its Cineline 70 Tripod System at the 2015 NAB Show. This feature-rich, cost-effective tripod enables cinematographers to improve workflow, boost production value and capture high-quality shots with smooth pans and tilts.

It features a HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Alloy Tripod, HD Alloy Ground Spreader and robust, lightweight Cineline 70 Fluid Head. It also has a high-capacity leg-lock system, deploying turn-lock levers with rapid lock/release action, and heavy duty Mitchell Base with a built-in bubble level.

Built for heavy payloads, the tripod has a capacity of 82.7 pounds, providing stability and security when supporting varying rigging configurations. The sturdy HD Alloy Ground Spreader, designed for rapid setup and pull-down, easily attaches to the Alloy Tripod and is optimal for flat surfaces.

The fluid head supports industry-leading camera mountings, including Arri, Sony, Red and Canon, and features an Arri-compatible, side-loading camera platform, with an optional, easy-to-fit Mitchell Base Adaptor to suit traditional Mitchell Flat Base tripods.

The fluid head offers advanced precision fluid drag control with ultra-soft starts, smooth stops, perfect diagonal drag transition and counterbalance systems with all-in-one-location control layout. It also has dual side mounts for monitors, accessories and an assistant’s box front mount.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Miller Camera Support, LLC, will be in booth C9520. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.