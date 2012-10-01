Mexico's PCTV deploys Chyron's BlueNet Workflow, SHOUT 2.0 social media editor

Chyron has announced that cable operator PCTV is installing four HyperX³.¹ on-air graphics systems at its teleport and main studio in Mexico City to bring a state-of-the-art BlueNet graphics workflow into its live sports and entertainment production environment.

The Chyron systems will support daily graphics production and playout, as well as production of high-profile sports events held in Mexico and around the world. PCTV will leverage Chyron's new SHOUT 2.0 Social Media Editor to bring social media conversations to air quickly and easily.

PCTV's custom-tailored BlueNet workflow includes the HyperX³.¹, Chyron's flagship on-air graphics system ideal for live sports channels, news stations, and outside broadcast productions. This extremely fast, powerful, and easy-to-use platform features seamless creation-to-playout capabilities and real-time 2D/3-D animation. Chyron's award-winning Lyric PRO graphics creation software is a standard feature of HyperX³.¹ that will enable the graphics department at PCTV to take graphics from concept to air quickly. PCTV also will use the SHOUT application to monitor and route social media conversations to its HyperX³.¹ graphics systems for playout.

Further information about BlueNet, HyperX³.¹, SHOUT, and other Chyron products is available at www.chyron.com.