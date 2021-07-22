MetadataIQ Automates Speech-To-Text Process, Metadata Creation For Avid Platform

FREEMONT, Calif.—Digital Nirvana today announced MetadataIQ, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) metadata automation tool for users of the Avid media platform.

Integrated with Avid Interplay, MetadataIQ automates the end-to-end process of generating speech to text and video intelligence metadata for Avid assets while automatically submitting media for transcription, captioning and translations from the existing workflow, the company said.

MetadataIQ can create and ingest different types of metadata, including speech-to-text, facial recognition, OCR, logos and objects, with customizable marker durations and color codes for easy identification. These can be accessed via the Avid MediaCentral environment, it said.

Editors type a search term within Interplay or MediaCentral, identify the relevant clip, and start creating content. For VOD and content repurposing, video intelligence metadata aids in product placement/replacement and accurately identifying ad spots, it said.

The solution offers on-premise transcoding and intelligent extraction of audio files to generate speech-to-text transcripts. Users aren't required to create a low-res proxy or manually import files into Avid MediaCentral, the company said.

MetadataIQ automatically generates speech-to-text transcripts for file-based assets in addition to streaming speech-to-text transcripts from growing audio assets in real time. Transcripts can be sent to Digital Nirvana's processing centers for high-quality, human-curated output, which is returned within Interplay, it said.

MetadataIQ integrates directly with Digital Nirvana's Trance platform for the generation of transcripts, captions and translations in all industry-supported formats. In-house teams can submit files directly from their existing workflow and receive the output as sidecar files or ingest them directly back into Interplay as markers, it said.

"By delivering complete automation over the generation and ingestion of relevant metadata as locators into Avid, MetadataIQ helps editors accurately identify relevant content to save time and effort. For example, we've had users report that the process of creating new content has been reduced from 15 hours to two hours," said Digital Nirvana CEO Hiren Hindocha.

The MetadataIQ software can be installed on-site on a dedicated server or virtual machine with Digital Nirvana providing complete support for deployment.