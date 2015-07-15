Meller Fabricates Optics for Mini Drones

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—Meller Optics said it has introduced custom fabricated optics intended for the new smaller drones and tiny flying robots. The lenses come in sapphire or zinc selenide versions.



Meller said its UAV Optics range from 0.25-inch and up, and partial spheres as small as 0.12 inch with varying focal lengths. Sapphire optics are available with A/R coatings for visibility to 10.6 microns.

The zinc selenide (ZnSe) versions also range from 0.25-inch and up and were developed for OEMs. These can incorporate stepped edges and other special characteristics for mounting such as slots or wedges. Flatness can be held to 1/10th wave per inch in the visible with surface finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig.

Meller said its UAV Optics are priced according to material, configuration, and quantity.

