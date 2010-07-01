Megahertz delivers DSNG to AP Television News for World Cup coverage

Systems integrator Megahertz (MHz) has delivered an HD-ready digital satellite newsgathering (DSNG) truck to AP Television News in London. The vehicle is already in South Africa covering the 2010 World Cup.



The vehicle, part of the AP Television News DSNG fleet based in London, was originally designed and built by MHz as an SD vehicle. The recent refurbishments included upgrade of the RF equipment and the installation of new production equipment.



The infrastructure includes a Harris Panacea router, a FOR-A HD production switcher and a Soundcraft audio mixer. The signal is routed via an Ericsson encoder, Newtec modulator and Xicom high-power amplifier, and uplinked via a SWE-DISH antenna.