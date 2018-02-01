Mediaproxy Software Deployed by Arizona’s KPNX

PHOENIX—KPNX, an NBC affiliate in Arizona, is getting into business with Mediaproxy by installing its LogServer software system to assist with digital TV services.

The LogServer unit will capture and log all of KPNX’s broadcast content to ensure full broadcast compliance as it pertains to quality of service, loudness and closed captioning. KPNX has also brought in Mediaproxy’s LogPlayer client software and Monwall multiviewer for monitoring broadcast video and ATSC transport streams. The software-based Monwall provides flexible multiviewer panels that combine both live video and TS metadata for compliance, real-time analysis and quality of service monitoring.

KPNX manages Channel 12, 12 News Weather and the Justice Network for the greater Phoenix area.