MediaKind Integrates Dolby Vision With Encoding Products

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has announced that its encoding portfolio of products has been integrated with Dolby Vision technology. With the new level of support, MediaKind users can encode solutions to deliver content in Dolby Vision across a range of consumer devices and form factors.

The integration gives MediaKind Packaging multiscreen video distributor and MediaKind Encoding Live encoding and transcoding software system support for Dolby Vision, while MediaKind’s cloud-native Aquila Streaming and Aquila Broadcast units can now provide resolution up to UHD.

Dolby Vision is an advanced imaging technology that combines HDR with wide color gamut capabilities to provide high-quality pictures. According to MediaKind, it can make images appear 40 times brighter and 10 times darker than other technology.

“As more UHD channels come to market, service providers, broadcasters and operators will require the latest HDR encoding technology advancements to enable and realize the immersive potential of their content,” said Boris Felts, head of Products, MediaKind. “Support for Dolby Vision means we can further enhance our encoding solutions to meet the needs of our customers and provide them with the ability to deliver premium, next-generation experiences to the market faster than ever before.”