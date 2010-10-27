Media-Alliance to support DiskArchive ALTO-100

MAM supplier Media-Alliance has integrated new technology developed by DiskArchive, ALTO-100, within its MediaXplorer product. ALTO-100 is an archive system based on hard disk drives as an alternative to data tapes.

ALTO-100 offers a storage capacity of about 100TB in a 5RU or 4RU rack-mountable chassis, corresponding to 1PB of data in a standard equipment rack and giving a storage density roughly four times greater than an equivalent tape library. ALTO-100 requires little maintenance and is both economical and environmentally friendly to run because disks that are not in use are switched off automatically.

