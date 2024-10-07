Media Management, Twin Cities PBS Ink Deal On Cloud-Based Distribution, Master Control

BOSTON and DENVER—Media Management, the ownership group of Public Media Management (PMM), the cloud-based content distribution and master control solution for public television stations, has announced a new partnership with Twin Cities PBS (TPT).

Media Management is providing TPT with a cloud-hybrid solution that puts technology at the station while leveraging an expansive library of managed content and robust master control services, it said.

"As the media landscape continues to evolve, it's crucial for us to adopt cutting-edge solutions that ensure both reliability and flexibility in our operations," said Christian Siebeneck, chief technology officer at Twin Cities PBS. “By partnering with Media Management and using PMM's cloud-hybrid solution, we can operate similarly to our former in-house master control. This setup allows us to function without depending on dedicated circuits because the system is housed at TPT’s studios and in the cloud. This collaboration not only streamlines our processes, but also positions us to better serve our community with innovative and efficient broadcasting solutions."

“We are excited to work with TPT as a forward-thinking public station working to incorporate technology and operating platforms that improve and enhance services to their local communities,” said Marc Hand, CEO of Media Management. “PMM will provide cloud-hybrid solutions to content distribution and management tools that are essential to the future growth of TPT’s operation. Media Management offers the only cloud-hybrid master control solution for public stations and is developing a number of new initiatives to more fully incorporate new technologies essential for public stations in a fast-changing media and technology world.”