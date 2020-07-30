Media Links Offers JPEG-XS Support in IP Media Gateway

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium—Media Links is including JPEG-XS compression in its MDP3020 IP media gateway, intoPIX announced this week.

“Media Links brings deep engineering, system integration and wide-area-network connectivity expertise to deliver a new IP media experience with the world’s best low-latency visually lossless lightweight codec,” said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, director marketing and sales at intoPIX.

JPEG-XS, which can deliver high-quality compression ratios of up to 10:1, is well-suited for the edge of IP networks where bandwidth typically is limited and transport of uncompressed video is not possible.

JPEG-XS (ISO/IEC 21122) provides visually lossless quality with sub-millisecond (<1 video frame) delay. It is especially designed for latency-critical applications, such as live remote event production over wide area networks.

“We are proud of our continuous relationship with intoPIX. They have co-created JPEG-XS and deliver now efficient FPGA IP-cores,” said Mark Podesla, senior manager at Media Links. “The technology is poised to unleash a new level of low-latency connectivity that will transform the way we make live remote production today.”

The Media Links MDP3020 provides video, audio and data transport to and from the fringes of the IP network.