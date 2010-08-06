Media Distributors develops storage management server

Media Distributors has just released of its Constellation Andromeda Server, a storage management appliance. Made up of the Constellation VCM storage and archive management software suite with customized Windows 7 servers, the solution allows users to manage storage in a multitiered approach and includes tools for archiving and other functions via a single visual interface.

The server is compatible with editing and storage systems from Avid, Apple and virtually all NAS and SAN storage systems.

Media Distributors also announced that RFD-TV, the nation's first 24-hour television network dedicated to serving the needs and interests of rural America and agriculture, and Cooperstown Dreams Park, America’s Foremost Youth Baseball Experience, are the first users of the Constellation Andromeda Server.

The Constellation Andromeda Server builds on Media Distributors’ Constellation VCM, which has been successfully installed in major production and post-production facilities like Universal Sports and Point360. The Constellation Andromeda Server comes standard with an onboard LTO tape drive and hard disk storage. It also includes Media Distributors tech support, as well as software maintenance and installation.

Using the Constellation Andromeda Server, for example, users can more rapidly access video assets, including those stored on LTO tape systems or offline by using video proxies that match time code for precise retrieval and manipulation. The server offers multiple levels of security and authentication, and automated media management through user-defined parameters.