MEDIA BROADCAST extends transponder agreement with SES Astra

MEDIA BROADCAST has extended its agreement with SES Astra to cover transponder capacities at 19.2 degrees East. The agreement is for transponder 113.

This enables MEDIA BROADCAST to continue to market its DVB-S Broadcast Services in core markets in Europe. Juwelo TV and K-TV are the first broadcasters to extend their distribution agreements with MEDIA BROADCAST to include 19.2 degrees East.

MEDIA BROADCAST operates DVB-S platforms at Astra 19.2 degrees East and Eutelsat Hot Bird 13 degrees East as well as dual feed at Astra 23.5 degrees East and Eutelsat 9 degrees East.