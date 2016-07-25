Maxon Introduces Cinema 4D Release 18

FRIEDRICHSDORF, GERMANY—The latest version of Maxon’s 3D animation, graphics, VFX and visualization and rendering software system has been unveiled, the Cinema 4D Release 18. The company will preview the Cinema 4D R18 at Siggraph 2016 in Anaheim, Calif.

Among the new features for the R18 is the Voronoi Fracture Obejct, a native feature in the MoGraph toolset that works with Dynamics and allows users to create procedural geometry using spline or polygon objects to define fractured shapes. The system also has the Interactive Knife Tools that enables users to draw lines across the model and offers an interactive preview. Additional features include Object Motion Tracking, Shaders and Surface Effects, and Substance Engine Integration.

Maxon is planning to begin shipping the Cinema 4D R18 in September and will be available for Mac OS X and Windows; Linux nodes for rendering.