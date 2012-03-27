Matthews Premieres New FloatCam DC-Slider at 2012 NAB Show

Matthews Studio Equipment HD-DC Slider

At this year’s NAB Show, Matthews Studio Equipment will premiere HD-DC Slider, the newest member of its FloatCam DC-Slider family.This camera platform supports larger, heavier cameras (like ALEXA) without compromising stability, performance and creativity.FloatCam DC-Slider is a unique, counter-balanced, multi-function, multi-angled camera support platform.



The new FloatCam HD-DC Slider features a rail length of 73 inches (185cm), tracking length of 63 inches (160cm), vertical height of 79 inches (200cm) and maximum load of 70 pounds (32Kg), with rail and fulcrum weight of 50 pounds (23Kg). The counterweights top at 70 pounds (32Kg), and the mini jib specs are a working diameter horizontal at 63 inches (160cm).



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Matthews Studio will be at booth C5437.



