Matrox VS4 Quad HD Capture Card Supports Telestream Wirecast 6.0

MONTREAL—Matrox Video announced the immediate availability of support for Telestream Wirecast 6.0 for Windows with the Matrox VS4 quad HD capture card.



In a single PCIe slot, Matrox VS4 provides up to four independent HD-SDI inputs with up to eight embedded audio channels per SDI source and automatic input detection. Matrox VS4 not only sends the video feeds to Wirecast for streaming, it simultaneously provides ISO recording of all the original video and audio feeds to NLE-friendly codecs—ready for post-event editing.



Wirecast 6.0 adds new production capabilities including the creation of playlists on the fly, replay of important moments and social media integration with Twitter messages overlaid directly onto the broadcast.



Wirecast 6.0 is available from the Telestream store. The Matrox VS4 card is available through authorized dealers priced at $1,495 (€1295, £995) not including local taxes and delivery. Matrox VS4 is also available in a bundle that includes the card and the new VS4Recorder Pro multichannel recording software priced at $2,495 (€1,995, £1,595).

