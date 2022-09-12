Matrox Showcases IP-Based Video Tech At IBC2022
At the just-concluded gathering, the company featured its Monarch EDGE encoder and decoder
MONTREAL—Matrox focused on how broadcasters can leverage best-practice tools and methodologies when taking on on-premise and cloud-based live production at the just-concluded IBC 2022.
The company showed its standalone SMPTE ST 2110 ConvertIP, which integrates and converts ST 2110 IP signals to enable broadcasters to monitor ST 2110-20 (uncompressed video transport) and ST 2110-22 (constant bit rate compressed video transport) sources on HDMI or SDI monitors.
It also features the new Matrox Monarch EDGE encoder and decoder appliances, purpose-built devices for remote production (REMI) and contribution. They offer built-in tally and talkback, 4K and genlock support. Used together with the GlobalM cloud-based SRT streaming platform, which offers high-availability, scalable routing and monitoring, the cloud-based orchestration network provides a cost-effective approach to acquiring and sharing high-quality, low-latency contribution streams for REMI production, the company said.
The company also showcased its Extio 3 IP KVM extenders, which facilitate remote access and connectivity for distributed production teams working off-site. They deliver secure, seamless and glitch-free 4Kp60 4:4:4 and up to quad 1080p60 4:4:4 video extension and switching support over IP. The KVMs also work over standard and existing one Gigabit Ethernet networks, it said.
