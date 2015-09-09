Matrox Monarch HDX Now DashBoard Compatible

MONTREAL—As part of Matrox joining Ross Video’s DashBoard Connect Partner Program, the Montreal-based company has added DashBoard Connect protocols to its Monarch HDX streaming and recording technology. This will allow DashBoard users to add dual-channel H.264 encoding for streaming and/or recording to their openGear broadcast or pro AV infrastructure.

The Matrox Monarch HDX is designed for workflow flexibility and features 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs with frame synchronization to compensate for unstable sources. The system generates two H.264 encoded video streams at bitrates from 200 Kbps to 30 Mbps from any SDI or HDMI input source. For streaming, the encoders use either RTMP or RTSP protocol to deliver live streams to local media servers or cloud-based CDNs. For recording applications, the encoders write MP4 or MOV files to local USB drives, SD cards or network-mapped drives for editing or archiving.

The Monarch HDX will be on display at IBC 2015 at booth 7.B29. The Monarch HDX will be available to the public in September at a starting price of $1,995.