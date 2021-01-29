Matrox Adds Extio 3 IP KVM Support for NewTek TriCaster, 3Play
By Phil Kurz
The extender now supports NewTek 3Play 3P1 and TriCaster TC1
MONTREAL—Matrox Video announced its Extio 3 IP KVM extenders are now compatible with the NewTek 3Play 3P1 IP replay solution and TriCaster TC1 live multicamera production system.
The support means broadcast facilities can create high-performance KVM-over-IP infrastructures that enable users to connect to and control the NewTek solutions and make it possible for next-level live event production from a remote 4K or multidisplay station via a LAN or a private WAN, Matrox said.
“NewTek is pleased with both Matrox Extio’s smooth integration with our flagship production systems as well as its enablement of productivity-enhancing capabilities at the user level,” says Will Waters, head of product management at NewTek. “Broadcast facilities will benefit from Matrox’s reliable KVM extension technology that ensures uninterrupted on-air operations while offering pristine-quality performance at the operator station for the same-level-quality productions.”
NewTek 3Play 3PI is a replay, slow-motion video solution used in live game coverage and for training and analysis. NewTek TriCaster TC1 is a full-featured production system offering hundreds of advanced live production features, including native IP processing.
Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders deliver ultra-low-bitrate 4Kp60 4:4:4, dual 4Kp30 4:4:4 or quad 1080p60 4:4:4 video extension and switching via a standard Gigabit Ethernet network.
This KVM-over-IP technology enables users to access, share and manage one or more centralized servers and/or workstations—located in a different room, building, campus or city—from a single 4K/multidisplay station. Extio 3 offers advanced security features, ensuring secure and safe transmission of all audio, video and USB signals over the network.
“As broadcasters continue to incorporate a growing number of NewTek live production systems within their facilities, Matrox Extio 3 provides these environments with a simple, streamlined approach to KVM-over-IP infrastructures that facilitates the centralization of hardware assets while simultaneously providing operators with zero-compromise access to remote equipment,” said Francesco Scartozzi, vice president of sales and business development, Broadcast and Media Group at Matrox Video.
More information is available on the Matrox website.
