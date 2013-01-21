Marvell introduces advanced remote control
Marvell announced at the 2013 International CES a new advanced remote control platform with user-friendly voice search and gesture recognition for Smart TVs and Smart Homes.
The remote control platform is designed to serve as a multi-purpose, central command point for next-generation digital media experiences and home furnishings control in the new-era smart home. Marvell's platform includes voice and gesture recognition, Internet-based multimedia search and discovery capabilities and support for the latest in cloud gaming.
The platform offers four advanced functions in addition to standard remote control capabilities, including:
- voice control allowing users to speak into the integrated built-in microphone and command the Smart TV to check weather, find directions and display movie show times;
- nine-axis motion and gesture provides joystick-like functionality for gaming control
- air mouse for use as a wireless mouse to operate a Smart TV for activities such as Web surfing and gaming; and
- touch and keypad with support for an optional full-size keyboard on the back of the device for easy text input.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox