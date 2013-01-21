Marvell introduces advanced remote control

Marvell announced at the 2013 International CES a new advanced remote control platform with user-friendly voice search and gesture recognition for Smart TVs and Smart Homes.

The remote control platform is designed to serve as a multi-purpose, central command point for next-generation digital media experiences and home furnishings control in the new-era smart home. Marvell's platform includes voice and gesture recognition, Internet-based multimedia search and discovery capabilities and support for the latest in cloud gaming.

The platform offers four advanced functions in addition to standard remote control capabilities, including: