Marshall Electronics Upgrades Pro-Series POV Cameras

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.—Marshall Electronics has added two new cameras to its line of Pro-Series POV cameras, the CV505 Mini Broadcast camera and the CV345 Compact Broadcast camera. Each camera comes with next generation chip sets that improve video production as well as support audio input for capturing local sound at camera level.

CV345

Like the CV645, the CV505 utilizes 2.5 Megapixel sensors to capture HD color images at high-speeds with low light capability. It is built around a 1/3-inch 2.5MP sensor, set in a 1 ½-inch body with 3.7mm interchangeable lenses. The CV345 also features a 1/3-inch 2.5MP sensor but is instead housed in a 2 ½-inch body with CS/C lens mount and DC Auto-Iris. Both models provide flexibility in HD lens options. In addition, each camera support embedding audio on 3G/HD-SDI and HDMI feeds simultaneously when captured via 3.5mm TRS stereo input.

The CV505 and CV345 will be released in late November and available through Marshall Electronics dealers and distributors.