Marshall Electronics to Debut Three New Cameras at IBC2018

AMSTERDAM—Marshall Electronics will debut two new compact cameras and a high-speed for slo-mo at IBC 2018 at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 14-18.

CV420-CS

Built around a 12.4-Megapixel, 1/1.7-inch sensor, the Marshall CV420-CS is a new, compact true 4K camera that delivers crisp, clear 4096x2160p video with vibrant colors and fast frame rates in outputs including 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI 2.0. It has a Varifocal or Fixed CS/C lens mount capability with DC Auto-Iris plug-in for custom lens adaptions.

The CV420-CS offers the following resolution modes and frame rate settings:

True 4K (4096x2160p) at 50, 59.94, 60, 25, 29.97, 30, and 24 fps

UHD (3840x2160p) at 50, 59.94, 60, 25, 29.97, 30, and 24 fps

Interlaced HD (1920x1080i) at 50, 59.94, and 60 fps

Progressive HD (1080p and 720p) at 50, 59.94, 25, 29.97, and 24 fps

Remote control for the CV420-CS is operated by RS485 (Visca) or OSD menu joystick, and a wide range of picture adjustment settings are available such as Paint (Red/Blue), White Balance, Gain, Pedestal (blacks), Gamma, Shutter and more. The CV420-CS can capture detailed shots while maintaining a discrete presence and can be used as a fixed "e-PTZ" camera, where select windows of the image can be zoomed and panned within the frame.

CV380-CS

Marshall will also highlight its CV380-CS POV camera, which uses an 8.5-Megapixel, 1/2.5-inch sensor to capture detailed video images, with outputs in 6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI 1.4. The CV380-CS has a Varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount with DC Auto-Iris capability and can accept a range of interchangeable lenses for enhanced customization.

The CV380-CS offers three resolution modes with the following frame rate settings:

UHD (3840x2160p) at 25, 29.97, and 24 fps

Progressive HD (1080p and 720p) at 50, 59.94, 25, 29.97, and 24 fps

Interlaced HD (1080i) at 50, 59.94, and 60 fps

Also on hand will be the new ultra-high-speed Marshall CV506-H12, built for capturing high-speed action for detailed, high-definition slow-motion video.

CV506-H12

The CV506-H12 offers the following resolution and frame rates settings:

Progressive HD (1080p and 720p) at 120 fps

Interlaced HD (1080i) at 50, 59.94, and 60 fps

The CV506-H12 can be controlled through RS485 (Visca) and has a range of adjustable image settings including Paint (Red/Blue), White Balance, Gain, Pedestal (black), Gamma, Shutter and more. It has a 2-Megapixel, 1/2.8-inch sensor with single HDMI 2.0 output.

The M12 lens mount can be used with fixed prime or varifocal lens options, and the lightweight, small footprint build enables it to be placed easily into tight, hard-to-reach locations for unique angles and viewpoints. The CV506-H12 is designed for use in broadcast, live sports, machine vision, process analysis and any other slow-motion application.

The CV380-CS and CV506-H12 are among the first additions to Marshall’s latest generation of compact and miniature cameras utilizing a fully redesigned body style and form factor. Special attention has been given to enhance durability in the field with the addition of new structural ‘wings,’ designed to give greater protection to rear connectors during use.

Marshall will be in Stand 12.D20.