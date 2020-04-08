Marshall Electronics Issues Four New IP Cameras

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics has four new IP cameras that it is ready to unveil to industry professionals: the CV730-BK, CV630-IP PTZ, CV420-30X-IP and CV355-30X-IP. These cameras are designed to enable users to integrate HD and UHD video into IP-based workflows.

The CV730-BK is a PTZ camera that provides up to UHD (3840x2160) video resolution at 60fps through IP, HDMI and 12G-SDI simultaneous outputs. It supports triple stream H.265, H.264 and MJPEG formats. At launch, it supports SRT; an NDI 4 model is expected later in the year.

The CV630-IP is another PTZ camera that offers UHD resolution, but up to 30fps through IP and HDMI outputs, and HD (1920x1080) resolution at 60fps through 3G-SDI. It also supports triple stream like the CV730 and features the SRT at launch with the NDI 4 upcoming.

Then there is the CV420-30X-IP zoom camera, which provides up to UHD resolution at 60fps through simultaneous HDMI and IP streams. The CV355-30X-IP, meanwhile, delivers up to HD resolution at 60fps through 3G/HD-SDI, IP and HDMI. The cameras’ zoom range goes from 4.6mm to 135mm focal length. Each camera supports triple stream H.265/H.264/MJPEG video with MPEG-TS (SRT), as well as common IP protocols.

All four models offer 30x optical zoom range and are equipped with a next-generation 8.5-megapixel image sensor; the CV730 has the largest size sensor at 1/1.8-inches. In each, power can be supplied over Ethernet or separately with a 12V power supply. Remote control and adjustment can be delivered by either PoE or dedicated RS-232 using published Visca over IP commands. There is also a 3.5mm audio input on the rear panel that enables stereo audio embedding via AAC/G.711 encoding over IP with 44.1/48K sampling frequency on all models.