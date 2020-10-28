Marshall Announces New ML-454 Quad Rack Monitor

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics is launching the new ML-454 Quad 4.5-inch Rack Monitor. Designed for fly packs and broadcast trucks, the ML-454 Quad features four high-resolution screens in two rack units.

ML-454 supports a range of inputs, including HDMI, 3G-SDI and composite. Both SDI and composite inputs have active loop through with independent tallies and controls on each screen. The unit also features front panel access to functions, like aspect ratio, marker and backlight level.

The four 1200x800 pixel LCD screens of ML-454 are mounted in a tilting design to provide a clear viewing angle from any position. There is an adjustable backlight to accommodate indoor or outdoor applications.