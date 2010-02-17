Manzanita upgrades transport stream mux software

Manzanita Systems has released MP2TSME 6.0, a major upgrade to its transport stream multiplexer software. MP2TSME significantly expands the closed-captioning functionality, improves the reliability of content encoded in H.264 for VOD applications and adds a host of options for creating transport stream files to test digital video equipment.

Service providers, post-production facilities and content providers can use the enhanced multiplexer to insert 608 and 708 captions into MPEG-2 and H.264 files for compliance with FCC regulations. Users can also easily automate the multiplexer to quickly convert 608 captions into 708 captions and update an entire library of legacy transport stream files, ensuring compliance with DTV broadcast requirements.