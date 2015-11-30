Manfrotto’s D1 Drone Backpack Takes Flight

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J.—Manfrotto is providing videographers and photographers a new way to take their drones on the go with the release of its new D1 Drone Backpack. Part of the Aviator Collection, this all-in-one carry system allows users to carry quadcopters, mount them and be able to change location quickly.

The backpack can accommodate a DJI Phantom 1, 2 or 3, as well as a DSLR, lens and a tripod. Users can carry the drone in the backpack with or without the propellers attached and still protect the camera section. It also features an internal laptop and media compartment, which enables users to organize and share their work.

The D1 Drone Backpack is now available for $199.99.

Manfrotto is a developer of support products for photo, video and lighting.