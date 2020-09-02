Magewell Rolls Out New Pro Convert Models

NANJING, China—Magewell is ready to demonstrate three new models of its Pro Convert family of encoders and decoders—the Pro Convert 12G SDI Plus, the Pro Convert for NDI to SDI and the Pro Convert H.26x to SDI.

The Pro Convert 12G SDI Plus is a plug-and-play unit that ingests video up to 4K at 60 fps over a single-link, 12Gbps SDI interface and converts it to full NDI streams with low latency. This encoder supports up to 16 channels of embedded audio, while automatic input format detection and DHCP-based network configuration eliminate the need for manual setup. There is an SDI loop-through connection for input signals to be sent simultaneously to additional displays or equipment without external splitters or routers. Additional features include program and preview tally lights, protocol conversion for NDI control of non-NDI PTZ cameras and a standard 1/4-20-inch threat for camera mounting.

Both the Pro Convert for NDI to SDI and Pro Convert H.26X to SDI are decoders that convert input streams up to 2048x1080 at 60 fps for output via a 3Gbps SDI interface. The Pro Convert H.26x to SDI decodes H.264 or H.265 compressed video streams in streaming protocols that range from SRT, RTSP, RTMP, UDP, RTP and HLS. The Pro Convert for NDI to SDI, meanwhile, can decode all of those plus full-bandwidth NDI and high-efficiency, lower-bitrate NDI|HX streams.