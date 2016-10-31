Magewell Rolls Out Latest 4K Video Capture Card

NANJING, CHINA—The Pro Capture DVI 4K video capture card is the fifth model released by Magewell Electronics in its line of 4K, PCIe cards. Designed for A/V and broadcast applications, the Pro Capture DVI 4K is aimed to be a complement to Magewell’s previous four models: the Pro Capture HDMI 4K, Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus, Pro Capture AIO 4K, and Pro Capture AIO 4K Plus.

Pro Capture DVI 4K

The new card supports single- and dual-link DVI inputs, capturing video up to 1080p HD over single-link or 4K 2160p30 over dual-link. It also offers support for HDMI 1.4 signals up to 1080p with embedded audio via an HDMI-to-DVI adapter. Like all of Magewell’s Pro Capture cards, the Pro Capture DVI features hardware-based video processing for deinterlacing, scaling, color space conversion and video enhancements. Input video can also be fed to multiple software applications simultaneously, with independent control of the resolution, frame rate and video processing for each output.

The Pro Capture cards support Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, as well as compatibility with encoding, streaming, live production, collaboration, video conferencing and VR creation software. The Magewell Pro Capture SDK allows users to create custom software applications and turnkey solutions that utilize all of the cards’ capabilities.

Magewell is planning on showcasing the new Pro Capture DVI 4K card at the 2016 NAB Show New York at booth 753.