Magewell Reveals New 4K M.2 Capture Card

NANJING, China—Magewell has announced the sixth model in its Eco Capture line of M.2 video capture cards, the QL-SDI 4K M.2.

The Eco Capture QL-SDI 4K M.2 captures one channel of video—with embedded audio—up to 4096x2160 at 60 fps over quad-link, 3G-SDI connectivity. This allows for the capture card to provide input signal compatibility with older 4K source equipment, per Magewell.

Like other Magewell Eco Capture cards, the QL-SDI 4K M.2 features a high-speed PCIe 2.0 bus interface with an M.2 connector. It also supports up to eight channels of embedded audio per input.

Eco Capture cards are compatible with Windows and Linux operating systems and support OS-native APIs. Stream replication enables each input channel to be used by multiple software applications simultaneously with identical capture parameters, while FPGA-based video processing provides high-quality up/down/cross-scaling, picture controls and color space conversion. A SDK is also available that lets developers to directly access the full feature set of the cards.