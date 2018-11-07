Magewell Introduces 4K SDI-to-NDI Converter

NANJING, CHINA—Magewell has introduced the Pro Convert SDI 4K Plus, a low-latency encoder that converts up to 4K Ultra HD signals into full-bandwidth NDI streams.

"Many video professionals would like to take advantage of the flexibility and efficiency of IP-based production but have significant investments in SDI equipment such as cameras,” said company CEO and CTO Nick Ma. “Pro Convert SDI 4K Plus helps them maximize these investments by providing an easy-to-deploy and reliable bridge between their existing products and the thriving NDI ecosystem."

The new converter supports video up to 4K at 30 frames per second with embedded audio over a 6Gb/s SDI interface, the company said.

The Pro Convert SDI 4K Plus automatically detects input format and performs DHCP-based network configuration, making manual setup unnecessary, Magewell said. Once a video source is connected to the encoder, its signal is converted automatically at its native resolution and frame rate.

SDI loop-through enables the input signal to be sent to additional equipment simultaneously without the need for splitters or routers, thereby enabling users to establish an IP workflow without disrupting their existing traditional video infrastructures, the company said.

The new product has an intuitive browser-based interface, which provides access to status monitoring and advanced settings, giving users greater control over the conversion process.

Up/down/cross-conversion, de-interlacing and image adjustments are performed directly within the hardware.

The Pro Convert SDI 4K Plus offers a ¼-inch, 20 thread for use with standard camera-mounting accessories and preview and program tally lights to indicate when the NDI output stream is being use by another application.

Power can be supplied via Power over Ethernet (PoE) or the included power adapter.

More information is available on the Magewell website.