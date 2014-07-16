M6 Upgrades With Orad Systems Graphics

VANVES, FRANCE—M6 recently upgraded its information with Orad’s latest graphics workflow solutions.



Orad said the installation provides a non-destructive graphics workflow where multiple graphical elements can be animated on playout. Unlike the existing workflow, which would have burned graphics into the media, the new Orad solutions do not require graphics rendering. All graphics, including lower thirds, titles and OTS, can be added via Avid Newscutter or iNews using the Orad Maestro plug-in. Graphics elements appear within the iNews Command automation playlist, allowing M6 to play the graphics overlay in real time. The new workflow brings a level of flexibility by allowing graphics elements such as names, locations, news titles, etc. to interact on playout, each taking into account the relevant position of the other.



With graphics no longer requiring pre-production, M6 developed a secondary playout channel for review and approval of on-air graphics. Powered by the same Orad graphics systems and running in parallel and just moments before the actual broadcast, M6 is able to reap the advantage of the on-the-fly graphics workflow with full editorial validation and control.



The new Orad installation provides enriched graphics for the M6’s Jean Drucker powerwall, as well as the second studio using the virtual set configuration. It connects the overall look and feel of M6 TV with a workflow that is better suited to meet the various technical and operational production challenges.



