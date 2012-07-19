LYNX Technik to unveil L-Band fiber yellobrik transmitter, receiver

LYNX Technik will launch a new yellobrik L-Band-to-fiber transmitter and fiber-to-L-Band receiver set at IBC2012, Sept. 7-11 in Amsterdam.

The yellobrik OTX 1910 is a fiber optic transmitter for sending analog radio frequency (RF) L-Band signals over a single-mode fiber cable. It offers a switchable 13V or 18V LNB power selector, which toggles between horizontal and vertical polarization. It also includes an internal 22KHz on/off low-noise block tone generator for selecting high or low frequency ranges.

The yellobrik ORX 1900 is a fiber-to-L-Band receiver for accepting and restoring RF signals from a single-mode fiber. It accepts a wide range of optical inputs (1270nm to 1610nm), and includes two RF outputs for signal distribution or monitoring.

