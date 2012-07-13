LYNX Technik to introduce L-Band fiber yellowbrik transmitter/receiver technology

LYNX Technik will launch a yellobrik L-Band to fiber transmitter and fiber to L-Band receiver set at IBC2012.



The yellobrik OTX 1910 is a fiber-optic transmitter for seamlessly sending analog radio frequency (RF) L-Band signals over a single-mode fiber cable. This unit offers a switchable 13 or 18V LNB power selector, which toggles between horizontal and vertical polarization. It also includes an internal 22KHz on/off low-noise block tone generator for selecting high or low frequency ranges.



The yellobrik ORX 1900 is a fiber to L-Band receiver for accepting and restoring RF signals from a single-mode fiber. It accepts a wide range of optical inputs — 1270nm to 1610nm — and includes two RF outputs for signal distribution or monitoring.



Both yellobriks support L-Band ranges from 70 MHz to2300 MHz. They can be used as standalone or housed in the 1RU yellobrik rack frame for larger system applications.



In conjunction, the OTX 1910 transmitter and ORX 1900 receiver make a robust and cost-effective fiber optic RF delivery system for distances up to 6.2mi.