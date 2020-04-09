Lynx Technik Launches 8K SDI Fiber Converter

WEITERSTADT, Germany—Lynx Technik is rolling out its new 8K SDI to fiber and fiber to 8K SDI converter that works with its Series 500 product line of rack and card-based modular interfaces.

The 8K SDI <> Fiber Converter is a DVD 5480 HO module that supports video formats up to 8K SDI and features both a fiber and electrical interface. The module transports and converts up to 8K SDI over optical fiber cable and vice versa. Operating as a 12G-SDI reclocking distribution amplifier, it carries 4K video on a single cable and works with any SDI video signal up to 12G for 4K applications.

This new Series 5000 card also enables single-link 12G SDI signals to be converted to quad-link 3G-SDI and vice versa. It also supports 6G to/from quad-link 1.5G conversions. With the new converter, users can convert UHD signals between quad-link 3G and single-link 12G-SDI.

Lynx Technik says that the cards are suitable for a variety of applications and can operate in four different modes.