Lynx Technik Introduces Yellobrik Rack Controller

WEITERSTADT, Germany—Lynx Technik unveiled its new RCT 1012 rack controller to make it simple to control, configure and update the yellobrik line of throw-down bricks.

The new rack controller allows a facility to combine control tasks for up to 12 yellobriks housed in a yellobrik rack. The controller, which uses a single slot in a yellobrik rack system, eliminates the time-consuming job of updating, configuring and setting parameters one at a time for individual yellobrik modules by enabling bulk updates.

Upon installation, the rack controller automatically detects the USB-connected yellobrik modules and displays them in the APPolo software. Users can quickly visualize, control and configure all yellobriks via the controller’s Ethernet port connection.

Once in an RFR 1000-1 yellobrik rack frame, the controller also detects status information on the primary and redundant power supplies.

LYNX Technik plans to ship the RCT 1012 yellobrik rack controller in February.