Lumens Debuts VC-A50PN PTZ Camera With NewTek NDI

FREMONT, CALIF.—Lumens Integration is rolling out its new VC-A50PN Full HD PTZ IP camera, which comes with support for NewTek’s NDI | HX High Efficiency Mode technology built-in.

VC-A50PN, with the built-in NDI, provides video, audio, PTZ control, tally and power over a single Ethernet cable and can be recognized as a source by other NDI-enabled applications, products or devices. The camera also provides a full HD 1080p, 60 fps resolution and 20x optical zoom. HDMI and 3G-SDI inputs are also part of the camera.

Customers who have previously purchased the VC-A50P can upgrade and enable NDI capabilities through the NewTek website.

Lumens is offering the VC-A50PN for $2,799. It will be available during Q1 2018.