LTN Global Providing IP Transmission Services to Boston Bureau Productions

SAVAGE, Md.—Boston Bureau Productions, and its more than 40 studios across the U.S., will now rely on LTN Global as its exclusive IP transmission provider. LTN Managed Network Solutions will support BBP’s transport of video content to broadcast networks worldwide.

BBP handles live news and sports production, including telecasts for the New England Patriots, MLS’ New England Revolution and live remotes to networks and other newsgathering organizations around the world.

BBP is now another broadcaster that utilizes LTN’s 24/7 Network Operations Center. This monitored and managed network routes video traffic around congestion and corrects for jitter and packet-loss issues, and boasts a latency of less than 300 milliseconds.