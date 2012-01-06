Logitek ROC audio console makes UK debut

British equipment provider Preco has chosen BVE 2012 for the UK launch of the Logitek ROC audio control console.

Designed for fast and easy operation in live control rooms, post-production rooms and news booths, the ROC is a modular system with a low-profile control panel which can be placed directly onto an existing worksurface. Available in 6-, 12-, 18- and 24-fader configurations, the console is easily integrated into permanent or temporary studios.

The ROC control surface includes high-quality 100mm long-throw Penny & Giles faders, OLED source indicators and meters, plus a suite of controls to maximize the power of Logitek's JetStream audio-over-IP platform. A durable reverse-printed overlay ensures that none of the printing will be worn off by surface abrasion.

Each ROC fader module has a user-definable 16-character source labels on a bright wide-angle display. The labels support Unicode characters including Chinese and Kanji. Bus buttons assign program plus three auxiliary sends per fader. Each fader has a change button and cue button plus a soft-key button, which can be used for talkback or intercom. Other integral features include a cue speaker and front-rail headphone monitor jacks (standard and miniature).

The ROC's monitor control module has a central selector for accessing sources, compression settings and EQ. Three assignable knobs are available for use with the included vScreen PC application for VGA meter bridges. Twelve configurable softkeys can be used to assign quick routes or any other function. Control buttons can be set to any of 256 colors via software. Preset buttons for headphones, control room or guest/studio monitoring enable operators to switch quickly between four sources. An unlimited number of sources can be monitored using the change button and select knob. Timer control buttons, talkback return and cue level knobs are also incorporated.

An optional meter bridge displays program levels and switched source levels with dual OLED screens for timers, clock, profanity delay indication or user-defined text. A tri-color stereo LED bargraph meter simultaneously displays peak and average metering. TFT screens on each side of the LED bargraph can display auxiliary buses, studio monitors, inputs or any other mix. Two tally LEDs are also provided, one to indicate that the studio is on air and the other to show that the microphone is on or that the program is live in the adjacent studio.