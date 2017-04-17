Logitek Reveals Helix Digital Consoles at NAB Show

HOUSTON—Logitek is rolling out its sixth generation of router-based digital consoles with the new Helix line. The Helix digital consoles, which include four Helix models, feature a multi-touch interface and are available in either physical or virtual editions.

Built with the latest multi-touch technology, the Helix interface can move from console touchscreens and other devices. The physical consoles feature physical on/off buttons, touch-sensitive motorized faders, source selection, bus assignments and provide macros on a 7-inch IPS touchscreen.

Among the four products being offered as part of the Helix line is the Helix Radio. Available in sizes from six to 24 faders, the model includes a monitor module and an HDMI output for a touchscreen/control bridge. Modules can be mounted in a single or split desktop frame.

The other models include the Helix Television, available with six to 36 faders that incorporates two master mix buses (one 5.1, one stereo), four stereo aux buses and four stereo submasters, as well as frame delay; the Helix Surface is a large format virtual console for the 28-inch Microsoft Surface Studio and presents full multi-touch capabilities on a 4500x3000 DPI adjustable screen; the Helix interface also power’s the vMix Touch for presenting custom layouts across multiple devices and screen sizes.

Delivery for the Helix line is expected to begin in the summer, but it will be shown at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas.