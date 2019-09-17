Local Canadian Cable Channel Updates On-Air Look With Bannister Lake Chameleon

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario—Cable 14, serving Hamilton, Ontario, and nearby communities, has deployed Bannister Lake’s Chameleon data management and aggregation solution to drive its new on-air look to help mark the station’s 50th broadcast season.

"As we kick off our 50th broadcast season, Cable 14 continues to evolve and deliver to cable television subscribers the best local content available on television and online," said Bill Custers, senior manager, broadcast for Cable 14. "Cable 14 has been, is and always will be about Hamilton. This innovative, fresh look, facilitated by the Bannister Lake team, enables us to continue to exceed the expectations of our viewers every single hour."

The company developed and implemented new data readers for Cable 14’s coverage of the Canadian University Football League and Ontario Hockey League. It also helped Cable 14 enhance its ability to manage and visualize Twitter content and local traffic cameras, the company said.

Cable 14’s new on-air look integrates social media and local news sources to provide viewers with compelling, hyper-local information, the company said. Up-to-date sports scores and schedules from both local and professional sports teams and leagues are also presented as part of the new look.

Automated features available in Chameleon help to simplify and streamline how data feeds are managed so that expired data is continuously and automatically refreshed. The system’s integration with Cable 14’s traffic system gives it the ability to automate “Coming Up Next” snipes and billboards.

