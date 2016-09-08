LiveU Releases LU600 Standard for IP Bonding

AMSTERDAM—LiveU has unveiled a new addition to its product slate, the LU600 portable transmission unit. The LU600, which is designed for live sports and event coverage, delivers up to 20 Mbps bitrate, 80 Mbps files transfer, 0.5 second delay, and 100 Mbps high-speed bonded internet connection, according to LiveU’s press release. The unit is also field upgradable to H.265 HEVC.

New features for the LU600 include a streamlined user interface and a responsive 5-inch capacitive touchscreen. It comes in a smart backpack with remote control functionality and access to display, controls and interfaces. Additional features include internal patented antennas; 16 GB internal storage and support for external micro SDXC 256GB cards; LTE Advanced support; and an internal battery, as well as support for external batteries.

The LU600 comes with LiveU’s LRT protocol for optimized video performance using adaptive bitrate and forward error correction technology.

LiveU is currently demonstrating the new LU600 at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam.