LiveU Introduces New Line of ENG Rackmount Encoders

HACKENSACK,N.J.—LiveU today introduced its new hybrid satellite and cellular HD solution, transforming its ultra-small LU200e uplink unit into a rack-mounted product. Leveraging LiveU’s market-tested bonding technology, the LU210 and LU220 solutions allow news teams to combine satellite and cellular networks for newsgathering on-the-move and in fixed locations.



· The LU210 offers a single encoder in a cost-effective, rack-mount configuration.



· The LU220 provides higher density with two independent encoders in the same rack-mount configuration and support for dual path streaming, enabling simultaneous streaming from two video sources.



Both encoders can be connected to LiveU’s Xtender transmission device and IP-based Ka-Sat, providing resiliency in extreme scenarios. For studio-based solutions, they enable content contribution from remote/fixed locations and the uploading of content to LiveU’s MultiPoint internal and cross-organizational video distribution service.



Key benefits are said to include high video quality using LiveU’s LiveU Reliable Transport protocol; central and remote management via LiveU Central; least-cost bonding – automatically controlling how much bandwidth is transmitted over cellular or satellite connections; and density and cost savings.



Avi Cohen, LiveU’s cofounder and chief operating officer, said, “We’re seeing a growing trend of converting SNG trucks to hybrid trucks, as well as the use of smaller vehicles for mobile news coverage. These new encoders combine reliability, flexibility and mobility in a cost-effective package. Broadcasters can achieve the highest service availability and video quality in any location.”