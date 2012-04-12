LiveU introduces LU70 mobile uplink unit

LiveU will unveil its new professional-grade LU70 uplink system with its second-generation internal and new external antenna arrays at the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The LU70 includes: One-Touch-Live (LiveU OTL) mode with automatic adjustment of video resolutions for fast and easy live video transmission at the touch of a button and point to multipoint distribution, whereby a single device can broadcast live to multiple, varied destinations concurrently.

LiveU's proprietary RF technology supports the growing range of 3G/4G LTE cellular network bands worldwide, providing extra-strong resiliency in areas with poor cellular coverage. The internal antennas support a larger number of frequencies, ensuring enhanced signal performance with long-range reception and increased uplink capability. The new external antenna array provides additional resiliency for extreme scenarios, such as heavily crowded locations. Boosted by its remotely-located antennas, the LU70 supports up to 14 cellular links simultaneously. The unit can automatically swap between internal and external antennas as needed, according to the network conditions.

At NAB, LiveU will showcase the first ever mobile newsgathering (MNG) vehicle with external antenna mounted on its roof, in conjunction with Washington, D.C.'s, leading local TV station, WUSA 9 (Channel 9), part of Gannett.

Other new features include: increased throughput, over 10Mb/s for even better video quality; and an instant Wi-Fi access point, providing wireless connectivity over Wi-Fi for areas with limited network connections. The LU70 hardware will also be able to fully power LiveU's forthcoming H.265 codec implementation.

LiveU will present its full range of portable uplink systems at the 2012 NAB Show, April 16-19, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #SU9119. The external antenna will be demonstrated on WUSA 9's mobile newsgathering car at LiveU's booth.