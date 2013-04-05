LiveU Introduces LU Modular Bonder

LAS VEGAS -- LiveU is introducing LU2, modular technology that enables use of available cellular networks by combining two LiveU field units for scenarios where additional resiliency is needed.



Using the LU2, operators can increase the number of connections, boosting the uplink bandwidth when needed, by connecting an additional LiveU unit with a standard Ethernet cable. This concept has been developed for current and future products and is available immediately.

The first implementation, the LU402, combines two LU40-S units together in a lightweight backpack (under 4 pounds or 2 kilograms, including batteries), providing up to 12 connections. The GUI is controlled remotely by a standard smartphone for complete flexibility on-the-move. This new development complements the Xtender, LiveU’s wireless external antenna, which can be combined with any LiveU product, and offers up to 13 cellular connections.