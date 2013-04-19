Livestream unveils suite of new production switchers

Livestream has unveiled its full suite of live production switchers: Livestream Studio HD50, HD900 and HD1700.

Livestream is extending its line of all-in-one broadcast quality switching hardware to enable HD live production at any size.

Among the new products are:

Livestream Studio HD50, a semi-portable, five-input model; featuring digital HD;

Livestream Studio HD900, a nine-input rack-mount model that’s well suited for studios, facilities and live production trucks;

Livestream Studio HD1700, a 17-input rack-mount model for studios, facilities and live production trucks.

Livestream Studio features include HD-SDI, HDMI, analog and AES EBU audio inputs; HD-SDI, HDMI, analog and AES EBU audio outputs; full field-rate multiview to preview cameras in real-time with audio level overlays; fade and SMPTE wipes transitions; live audio mixing and monitoring: with support for embedded audio; two graphics and DVE; two downstream keys; two media players; and built-in live streaming.