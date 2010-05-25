Litepanels introduces MicroPro Hybrid

Litepanels has introduced the MicroPro Hybrid, a professional LED light combining continuous output and a “flash” feature in a single fixture.

The fixture is well-suited for motion-enabled DSLR cameras. The Hybrid’s continuous mode provides luminous, wrap-around, soft output that complements the camera’s video capability. The flash feature produces a 400 percent brighter burst, which is perfect for illuminating a variety of still images.

Litepanels MicroPro Hybrid on-camera light runs off standard AA batteries, harnessing the company’s LED technology in a lightweight, compact design. The Hybrid offers soft, directional lighting with the warmth and color characteristics of Litepanels’ other products.

The MicroPro Hybrid produces 1.5 hours of continuous output from six AA batteries or five to six hours from lithium cells.